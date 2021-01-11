Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.19.

Micron Technology stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 248,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Micron Technology by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 361,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 264,076 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Micron Technology by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 410,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after purchasing an additional 327,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Micron Technology by 17.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

