MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays cut MGM Resorts International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.18.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 102,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $41,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

