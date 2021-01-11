Metropolis Capital Ltd Buys 118,655 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,358,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,655 shares during the period. Qurate Retail makes up about 4.5% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $47,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on QRTEA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,935,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,055. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

