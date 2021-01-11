Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $8.38 million and $736,179.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,116.88 or 0.03132744 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00021485 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,629,904 coins and its circulating supply is 79,629,799 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

