Mesoblast Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 9,829 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 400% compared to the average volume of 1,965 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mesoblast by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MESO shares. Maxim Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered Mesoblast from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Shares of MESO stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 270,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.03 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

