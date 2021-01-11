Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Gap Down to $3.48

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.20. Mereo BioPharma Group shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $84.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

