MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MKKGY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKKGY opened at $34.80 on Friday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $35.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

