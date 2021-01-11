MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MKKGY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKKGY opened at $34.80 on Friday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $35.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

