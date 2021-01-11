Medirom Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Shares Gap Down to $17.34

Medirom Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.34, but opened at $15.40. Medirom Healthcare Technologies shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 1,024 shares traded.

About Medirom Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic health services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment operates and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Medirom Healthcare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medirom Healthcare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.