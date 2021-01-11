Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCUJF opened at $1.03 on Friday. Medicure has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $10.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter. Medicure had a negative net margin of 179.92% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%.

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

