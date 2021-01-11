Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) & Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Head to Head Comparison

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) and Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and Selecta Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicenna Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.22 million ($0.19) -22.89 Selecta Biosciences $6.68 million 53.85 -$55.35 million ($1.22) -2.73

Medicenna Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Selecta Biosciences. Medicenna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selecta Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Medicenna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Selecta Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Selecta Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and Selecta Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicenna Therapeutics N/A -40.19% -37.66% Selecta Biosciences N/A N/A -83.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medicenna Therapeutics and Selecta Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicenna Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Selecta Biosciences 0 3 4 0 2.57

Selecta Biosciences has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 237.84%. Given Selecta Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Selecta Biosciences is more favorable than Medicenna Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Medicenna Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selecta Biosciences has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Selecta Biosciences beats Medicenna Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors. The company also develops MDNA57 for solid tumors and non-malignant cells of the tumor micro-environment; MDNA109, an IL-2 agonist to treat cancer immunotherapies; MDNA209, an IL-2 antagonist for autoimmune diseases; MDNA413, a dual IL-4/IL-13 antagonist for the treatment of solid tumors, atopic dermatitis, asthma, and fibrosis; and MDNA132, an IL-13 agonist to treat solid tumors and IL 13Ralpha2 chimeric antigen receptor T cell. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses. The company's lead product is SEL-212 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chronic refractory gout. It also engages in the development of gene therapy product candidates that are in preclinical development for rare inborn errors of metabolism, including SEL-302, a therapy program for the treatment methylmalonic academia; and SEL-313, a product candidate to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Spark Therapeutics; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; BIND Therapeutics, Inc.; Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.; and IGAN Biosciences, Inc. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

