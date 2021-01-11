Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08). Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MFIN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

MFIN stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $127.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.08. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth $179,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 39.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

