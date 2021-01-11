McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

MCK stock opened at $183.55 on Friday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 393.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 69.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

