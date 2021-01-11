McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has $240.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.26.

Shares of MCD opened at $215.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 30,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

