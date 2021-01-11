McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $738.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to report sales of $738.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $739.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $737.88 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCFE shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McAfee currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

MCFE stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $7,717,626.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

