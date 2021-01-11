Maxim Group Increases SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to $34.50

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target hoisted by Maxim Group from $34.00 to $34.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNCAF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.56.

OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

