Maxim Group Increases Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to $11.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target hoisted by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BIRDF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

Bird Construction stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

