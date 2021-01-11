Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Raised to $38.00 at TD Securities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.56.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $41.17.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 220,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 105,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

