Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.74-1.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Matson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

MATX traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 177,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,377. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.04. Matson has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $645.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $308,911.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,215.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 28,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $1,557,878.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,152 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

