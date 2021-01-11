Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several brokerages have commented on MATX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 28,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $1,557,878.24. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $339,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,791 shares of company stock worth $3,248,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Matson by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Matson by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MATX traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $65.04. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $645.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

