MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) CFO George Pita Sells 30,027 Shares

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MTZ stock opened at $76.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $81.84.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 65.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 76.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 111.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in MasTec in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.62.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

