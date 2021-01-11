MarketPeak Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $223,122.00 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. One MarketPeak token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00023483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00112484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00273571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00068257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00065408 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000623 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

MarketPeak Token Trading

