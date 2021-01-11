MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $599.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $608.00 to $599.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $545.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.40. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.43.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

