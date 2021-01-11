MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $599.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $608.00 to $599.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.73.
Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $545.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.40. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.43.
In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
