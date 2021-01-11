Maritime Resources Corp. (MAE.V) (CVE:MAE) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Maritime Resources Corp. (MAE.V) (CVE:MAE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.14. Maritime Resources Corp. (MAE.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 12,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$42.34 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14.

About Maritime Resources Corp. (MAE.V) (CVE:MAE)

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Corp. (MAE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources Corp. (MAE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.