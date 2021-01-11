Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) PT Raised to C$3.25 at Scotiabank

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

MOZ has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a C$2.85 target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE:MOZ traded up C$0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,735. The stock has a market cap of C$640.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 19.48 and a quick ratio of 19.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.37. Marathon Gold Co. has a one year low of C$0.71 and a one year high of C$3.03.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 60,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$154,907.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,052,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$53,992,295.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $262,634.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

