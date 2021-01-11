Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MAPIF opened at $2.16 on Monday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.
About Mapletree Industrial Trust
