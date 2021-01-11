Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPFRF shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Mapfre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

MPFRF remained flat at $$2.00 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. Mapfre has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

