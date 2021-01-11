MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$30.00 at TD Securities

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.34.

TSE:MAG opened at C$26.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -129.71. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.33 and a 52 week high of C$29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 231.37, a current ratio of 232.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.86.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.45, for a total transaction of C$207,870.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,345,088.30. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$707,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,488 shares in the company, valued at C$5,447,410.40. Insiders have sold 95,903 shares of company stock worth $2,459,394 in the last quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

