Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Shares Gap Down to $40.40

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.40, but opened at $29.49. Macquarie Infrastructure shares last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 32,303 shares changing hands.

MIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $11.00 per share. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 19.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 13,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.