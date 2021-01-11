Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,087 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,795,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,699 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,384,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,618,000 after purchasing an additional 276,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 74.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,397 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 335,356 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,960. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.