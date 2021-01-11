MA Private Wealth Cuts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

MA Private Wealth reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 286,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $852,000.

NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.51. 1,824,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,029. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $112.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average of $110.62.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

