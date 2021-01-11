LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC cut LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut LyondellBasell Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.96.
Shares of LYB stock opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Insiders have sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
