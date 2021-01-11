LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC cut LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut LyondellBasell Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.96.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Insiders have sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

