LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of LVMUY opened at $128.87 on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $325.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.85.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.