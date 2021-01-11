LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Makes New Investment in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 105,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 242,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 33,586 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 115,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 63,784 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of MCBC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.75. 1,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,960. The company has a market cap of $298.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.79. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 11.85%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

