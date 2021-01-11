LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Lowers Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,342,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,379,000 after purchasing an additional 415,735 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,186,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AstraZeneca by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,231,000 after acquiring an additional 377,780 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,425 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,120,000 after acquiring an additional 314,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $50.52. 612,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,070,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

