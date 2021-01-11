LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Invests $217,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,674,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,479,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,462 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,008 shares of company stock worth $3,172,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.76. The stock had a trading volume of 44,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,787. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average is $96.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.