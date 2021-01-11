LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 2.2% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,629. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

NYSE AMT traded down $7.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.22. The stock had a trading volume of 91,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,640. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.94. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

