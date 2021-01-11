LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $6.41 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,425 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CSFB started coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

NYSE TD traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.21. 85,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,080. The firm has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

