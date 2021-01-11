LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.07. 144,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

