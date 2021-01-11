LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $16.02 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.49. 243,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,322,880. The stock has a market cap of $323.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.74, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.89. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,390,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

