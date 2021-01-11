LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,414 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 124,575 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Intel by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 433,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 46,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 48,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $51.70. 1,249,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,899,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $211.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

