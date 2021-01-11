Lunyr (LUN) Market Cap Reaches $236,266.38

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Lunyr has a market cap of $236,266.38 and $99,681.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00041342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00035815 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.56 or 0.03890253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.18 or 0.00314653 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014446 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr is a token. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

