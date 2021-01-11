Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded Lundin Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Lundin Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Lundin Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $29.10 on Monday. Lundin Energy has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

