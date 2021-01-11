Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $123.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price upped by analysts at B. Riley from $101.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.18.

Get Lumentum alerts:

NASDAQ LITE opened at $105.13 on Monday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $828,377.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,362.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,515 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lumentum by 11.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Lumentum by 16.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.