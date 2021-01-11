LTO Network Hits Market Capitalization of $53.75 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. One LTO Network token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax. During the last week, LTO Network has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $53.75 million and approximately $10.58 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00111883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00065085 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00249950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00061617 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,604.77 or 0.85463181 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network’s total supply is 403,391,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,689,777 tokens. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMax and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.