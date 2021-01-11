Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 62,492 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 90,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $153,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,049,559. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

