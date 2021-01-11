Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 10,600 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $823,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.50.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $359.66. 170,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.20 and its 200-day moving average is $320.80. The company has a market cap of $341.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

