Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $9.58 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 104.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 117.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,914.07.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $54.76 on Monday, hitting $2,226.78. 10,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,105.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,844.70. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,289.98.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $45.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

