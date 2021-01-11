Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $48.18 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $37.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,769.51. 38,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,878. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,847.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,766.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,602.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,809.25.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

