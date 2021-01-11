Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $17.60 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 108.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $364.66. 90,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,980. The company has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.35 and a 200 day moving average of $352.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,376 shares of company stock worth $7,187,423. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

