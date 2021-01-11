Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $12.84 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,498,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,005 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.61. The company had a trading volume of 543,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,922,021. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.06. The company has a market capitalization of $214.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average is $80.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

